602 new COVID cases recorded in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

20 February 2021 22:08 IST

As many as 602 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Saturday. According to the District Medical Officer, there were 592 locally acquired infections, and the source of infection of seven others is not known.

Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 136 cases of local transmission of the infection, while Kattippara had 25, Perumanna 21 and Unnikulam 20. As many as 7,587 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 7.93%. There were 659 recoveries and the active caseload stands at 5,781. As many as 1,640 people were vaccinated, of whom 1,039 got the second dose.

