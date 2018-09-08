6 kg of gold ornaments seized from passenger

A Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) under the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized six kg of gold ornaments from a Maharashtra native who was travelling on the Mangala Lakshadweep Express on Friday.

RPF sources said the man failed to produce any valid document regarding the shipping of the product during cross-examination. His answers prompted the squad to seize the ornaments and hand over the case to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) enforcement wing.

The RPF said they detained the man during a surprise check in the train between Vadakara and Kozhikode around 8 a.m. He was carrying the ₹1.84 crore-worth stock for some gold traders in Ernakulam district. It was reportedly the third time that he was travelling to Kerala with such a huge stock.