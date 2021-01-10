599 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 599 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode district on Saturday. According to the District Medical Officer, 580 of them were locally acquired infections and 11 whose source was unknown. Kozhikode Corporation had 125 cases of local transmission, Karassery 29, and Chelannur 21. Only 144 people are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and 108 at the Government General Hospital. A total of 6,185 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 9.68%. There were 562 recoveries and the active cases from the district dropped to 5,780.
In Wayanad
A total of 213 people, including three health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,628. Of the new cases, 211 patients were infected through local contact while one person had returned from West Bengal and another from Dubai.
As many as 139 people recovered on the day. The district has so far reported 18,608 COVID-19 cases, while 15,870 people have recovered. There are 8,823 persons under observation.
