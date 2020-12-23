598 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

23 December 2020 01:07 IST

As many as 598 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. A total of 6,235 samples were tested and the test positivity rate stood at 9.59%.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 576 locally acquired infections and 16 with an unknown source. Kozhikode Corporation had 125 cases of local transmission, Payyoli had 31, Vadakara 25, Thikkodi and Koyilandy 22 and Koodaranhi 20. There were 510 recoveries. The number of active cases from the district is 6,150. One death was reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, between Monday and Tuesday.

