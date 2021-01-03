Kozhikode

596 new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode recorded 596 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, of which 583 were cases of local transmission. Among the new patients, two had returned from abroad while the source of infection is unknown in 11 cases. Five health workers are among the infected. As many as 445 people who were under treatment at various COVID treatment centres in the district have been discharged. At present, there are 5,923 people under treatment in the district.

