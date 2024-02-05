₹588 crore allocated for irrigation, flood control

February 05, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

An amount of ₹ 588.85 crore is earmarked for Irrigation, flood control and coastal zone management in the State Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on February 5 (Monday). The Minister said that the provision was ₹ 63.40 crore more than that of last year.

Substantial amounts have been allocated for major and minor irrigation projects, such as ₹35 crores for the Idamalayar project, ₹ 12 crore (inclusive of the RIDF loan) for Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project, ₹ 32 crore for Karapuzha Project and ₹ 25 crore for the Banasura Sagar Project. Besides, ₹ 14 crore is earmarked for the reconstruction of Pattissery Dam and canal system.

A new scheme was announced for the construction of weir and forebay tank at Thalachoorkadavu and diversion of Chengalar Project from Thalachoorkadavu to Pattisseri Dam. An allocation of ₹ 11.10 crore has been made for the renovation of channels of Chittur puzha, Malampuzha, Mangalam, Pothundy, Kuttyadi, Gayathri and Valayar projects under the scheme ‘Modernisation of field channels and drains of CADA canals’.

The other allocations include ₹ 15 crore for the renovation of main canal, branch canal and distribution system of Pazhassi Irrigation Project, ₹ 10 crore towards the maintenance and renovation of Kanjirapuzha Irrigation Project, ₹ 12 crore for the renovation and modernization of canals under Chittur Puzha Project, ₹ 10 crore for the maintenance works of Kallada Irrigation Project, ₹ 5 crore towards the flood relief activities in Kuttanad region and Thottappally

Spillway, ₹ 3 crore for the construction of mini dam with regulator-cum-bridge at Arunapuram across Meenachil river, ₹ 30 crore for 15 dams in the State under the second phase of ‘Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project’ (DRIP), ₹ 15 crore for the renovation works of dams undertaken by KSEB, ₹ 22 crore for the scheme aimed at evaluation of ground water resources and for providing infrastructure facilities for the development of ground water resources of the State.

Besides, ₹ 17 crore has been allocated towards the lift irrigation schemes, ₹ 75.10 crore for minor irrigation-class I projects and ₹ 22.50 crore for minor irrigation–class II projects,₹ 7.50 crore for the renovation and conservation of tanks and ponds through Haritha Keralam Mission, ₹ 100 crore for the NABARD–RIDF project to carry out the infrastructure development in Kuttanad region, ₹ 57 crore towards flood mitigation activities in various Padasekharams of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and ₹ 15 crore for coastal protection activities.