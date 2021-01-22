579 fresh cases, 525 recoveries in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

22 January 2021 00:13 IST

As many as 579 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Thursday, while there were 525 recoveries.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 564 locally acquired infections and the source of 12 others was not known. The test positivity rate is 9.32%. A total of 133 cases of local transmission were reported from Kozhikode Corporation. Vadakara had 33 such cases, Kakkodi 28, and Thamarassery 21. Seven deaths were reported between Wednesday and Thursday at the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

238 cases in Wayanad

As many as 238 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Thursday. Of the new cases, 237 patients were infected through local contact.

