578 test positive in Kozhikode district

KOZHIKODE

10 December 2020 23:16 IST

Test positivity rate 8.30%; active case load in district 6,347

A total of 578 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Thursday and there were 650 recoveries.

According to the District Medical Officer, 6,958 lab tests were performed. The daily test positivity rate is 8.30%. Of the fresh cases, 552 were due to local transmission of the infection, and the source was unknown in 16 cases. Kozhikode Corporation had the highest number of locally acquired infections at 177, followed by Thamarassery (28).

The active case load in the district stands at 6,347. Meanwhile, four persons died of the infection at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Wednesday and another person on Thursday.

In Wayanad

As many as 114 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Thursday.

Of the new cases 113 patients, three health workers were infected through local contact and a person had returned from Karnataka.

The district has so far reported 12,762 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 10,630 have recovered from the disease, including 115 persons on the day.

The total number of active cases as on date was 2,055 in the district. As many as 12,216 persons are under observation.

In Malappuram

As many as 700 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Malappuram district on Thursday. While 647 of them had contracted the virus through direct contact with infected persons, there were 30 cases whose source of infection could not be traced.

When 11 cases came from abroad and 12 came from other States.

There were 680 recoveries in the district on Thursday. The number of active COVID-19 cases currently under treatment stood at 7,151. There were 85,445 people in quarantine.