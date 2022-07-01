578 students inducted into IIMK programmes

Of the new entrants, 46% are women

Abraham Stephanos, chairman and managing director, TATA Steel Downstream Products Limited and former Kozhikode District Collector Prasanth Nair at a programme organised by the IIMK to welcomed new inductees. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Of the new entrants, 46% are women

After a two-year hiatus induced by the pandemic, the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIMK) welcomed the latest inductees to its flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM), PGP-Finance (PGP-F), and Doctoral Programme in Management (Ph.D) at a physical event held on the campus on Friday.

In his address, Abraham Stephanos, chairman and managing director, TATA STEEL Downstream Products Limited, who was the chief guest, encouraged students to make a positive difference to society with their training at the IIMK.

Former Kozhikode District Collector Prasanth Nair stressed the importance of human elements like creativity, originality, compassion, and empathy as an ideal approach for managers of tomorrow in a growingly Artificial Intelligence-dominated world.

Welcoming the latest entrants, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, shared with the students key lessons they could derive from the institute’s core belief system of Satyam (Truth), Nityam (Sustainability), and Purnam (Wholeness).

A press release said the new inductees consisted of a total of 578 students. They were admitted to the 26th batch of PGP (475 students), third batch of PGP-LSM (39 students), third batch of PGP-F (39 students), and 16th batch of DPM (Ph.D) (25 students). The IIMK has been at the forefront of the gender diversity mission.

Of the 2022 batches 46% are female students. Among the programmes, PGP-LSM has the maximum gender diversity with 69% of the batch comprising female students followed by 48% female students in the prestigious PhD programme, and 46% female students in the flagship PGP programme. As a testimony to the IIMK’s growing global reputation, six international students (four NRIs and one each from New Zealand and Nepal) were also inducted additionally to the PGP programme.

This year, 46% of students are from non-engineering background. Among the programmes, PGP-LSM has maximum diversity with around 94% from various disciplines. A healthy 32% of the cohort are freshers, while the average work experience for others is 17.54 months. Around 39% of the cohort are from top colleges with NIRF rank below 30 and close to 21% of the incoming students are from IITs and NITs, and 11% of students also have professional certifications such as CA/CS/CFA/FRM.