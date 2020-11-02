576 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

02 November 2020 19:13 IST

Active caseload slips to 9,077 in district

A total of 576 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Monday, of whom 549 people acquired the infection through local transmission. The number of tests done was only 4,275.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, there were 839 recoveries and the active caseload from the district slipped to 9,077. The test positivity rate is 13.47%. As many as 5,914 people are under home isolation.

Kozhikode Corporation continues to have a high number of locally acquired infections at 181, followed by Ramanattukara 52, Nadapuram 38, and Perumanna and Peruvayal 35.

Five deaths

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man from Narikkuni in Kozhikode died at the Government Medical College Hospital on Monday. A medical bulletin from the hospital also reported four more deaths that happened on Sunday.