Kozhikode

574 new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode recorded 574 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, of which 523 were of local transmission of the disease. Four new patients had recently returned from foreign countries, while 11 came from other States. The source of infection is unknown in 36 cases. Four new patients are health workers.

As many as 831 people were cured and discharged from various treatment centres in the district on Sunday. At present, there are 8,303 active cases and 1,53,363 people under observation in the district.

