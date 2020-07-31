57 recoveries, 42 new cases in Kozhikode

People who recovered from COVID-19 exceeded the number of those who were tested positive for the virus in Kozhikode district on Thursday. Fifty-seven people were cured of the infection and 42 new cases were reported on the day.

A death was reported from the Government Medical College Hospital. The deceased is a 77-year-old native of Kozhikode.

According to a release, 34 of the new cases were through local transmission and the source of six others was not known. They are from Kozhikode Corporation, Chengottukavu, Kakkodi, Vadakara, Peruvayal, Kodenchery, Koodrannji, Olavanna, Koyilandy, Ramanattukara, Purameri and Villiappally. The number of active cases went up to 704. Thirty-nine people were discharged from the two first-line treatment centres and the others from the medical college hospital.

12 quarantined at MCH

Meanwhile, 12 more health workers attached to the medical college hospital went in quarantine. The tertiary cancer centre there has been partially closed after some staff members there tested positive for the virus recently. After the cancer ward in the hospital was converted as a COVID ward, facilities at the tertiary cancer centre were being used for the patients.

An all-party meet held at the Kozhikode Corporation on Thursday decided to have micro-containment zones in the city instead of closing down entire wards for preventive steps. Mobile testing units would be set up to test people who are not in containment zones and not on the contact list of the infected population.

In view of the possibility of a large number of migrant labourers reaching the Beypore fishing harbour, boat owners were asked to submit a list of their crew members to the Fisheries Department. The labourers should undergo 14-day quarantine and submit themselves for tests. It was pointed out that around 4,500 labourers might reach the harbour. The marine enforcement wing will be asked to beef up patrolling and keep an eye on those who may arrive by the sea and without passes.