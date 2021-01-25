566 get jobs under ‘Athijeevanam’ project in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

25 January 2021 22:34 IST

North CDS tops in provision of employment

The Community Development Societies (CDSs) of the Kudumbashree under the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation have been able to offer employment to 566 persons under the ‘Athijeevanam’ project, which was launched during the pandemic. Of them, the North CDS provided employment to the maximum number of people in the district.

The project was rolled out to support those who were badly hit by the COVID-induced financial crisis. The plan was to start more self-employment programmes. Under the project, the North, South and Central CDSs have been able to find livelihood for 566 persons during the period from August to December 2020.

A majority of beneficiaries come under the North CDS (529 persons). Of them, 417 benefited from the Home Shop scheme, while 15 benefited from tailoring and other garment units. Animal husbandry schemes helped 12, while 22 set up their own canteens. Seventeen persons secured jobs in public and private enterprises during the period, while four turned to agriculture. On the other hand, the South CDS provided employment to 29 people, while the Central CDS could help eight persons.

The Kozhikode Corporation Council on Monday honoured T.K. Geetha, chairperson of North CDS, for effectively implementing the project. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed, standing committee chairpersons S. Jayasree, C. Rekha, and P.C. Rajan and Kudumbashree assistant district mission coordinator Gireesh Kumar T. were present.

Councillors Jayasheela N., Shaharban M.P., K. Ramlath, and P. Praseena, who had been Kudumbashree members earlier, were also honoured on the occasion.