566 cases, six deaths in Kozhikode

As many as 566 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. According to a release by the District Medical Officer, there were 559 locally acquired infections and five whose source was unknown. As many as 5,352 samples were tested.

Kozhikode Corporation had 175 cases of local transmission, Olavanna had 25 and Kavilumpara 20. A total of 425 people recovered from the infection on the day and the active case load in the district is 5,971, of whom 4,633 are in home isolation. Six deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, between Monday and Tuesday.

207 cases in Wayanad

A total of 207 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,708. Of the new cases 205 patients, including two health workers, were infected through local contact and two persons had come back from other States.

As many as 110 people recovered on the day. The district has so far reported 19,064 cases, while 16,242 people recovered. As many as 8,930 persons are under observation and 114 have persons died of COVID-19 in the district.