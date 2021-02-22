Kozhikode

552 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

A total of 552 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Sunday while 652 others recovered from the infection.

According to a release, there were 540 locally acquired infections and the source of seven others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 139 cases of local transmission, Eramala had 26 cases, Koyilandy 23 and Vadakara 20. As many as 6,653 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 8.29%. The active case pool in the district is 5,683.

