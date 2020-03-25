55 cases filed for flouting lockdown norms

The police registered 55 cases in the district on Tuesday in connection with violation of lockdown norms.

The police arrested Shanid, 26, at Veluthery near Cheeyambam in the district for skipping the 14-day home quarantine made mandatory for those returning from foreign countries as part of the precautions against the COVID-19 spread.

The Kenichira police registered a case against Nipu, 32, at Pothakadavu at Veliyambam for conducting a birthday party of his daughter attended by more than 25 people in his house on Monday night.

Police registered a case against Nissar Puthussery, 38, owner, Hotel Top Star at Vythiri, and P .Thomas, 40, a granite crusher unit owner at Ponnada here for operating a hotel and operating the crusher unit with five workers respectively by violating the prohibitory order invoked by the District Collector.

Apart from this, nine similar cases each were registered in Mananthavady and Kambalakkad police station limits, seven cases each in Meenangadi and Kalpetta, five cases each in Vellamunda, Thondarnadu, Bathery and Kenichira, two cases in Padinhjarethara police station limits..

Meanwhile, District Police Chef R.Ilango said all goods carriers moving to Karnataka should carry a pass certifying its essentiality and corona or quarantine-free certificate issued by officials at the Muthanga check post. All goods movements to Karnataka through Wayanad are allowed only through the Muthanga check post.