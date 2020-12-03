547 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Active caseload drops to 6,148 in district; 714 persons test positive in Malappuram

As many as 547 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Thursday and 629 others were cured of the infection in the district.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, there were 516 cases of locally acquired infections and the source was unknown in 21 cases. The number of samples sent for lab tests was 5,843. Kozhikode Corporation had the highest number of local transmission cases at 135, Kunnamangalam had 28, Thamarassery 23, Puthuppady 21, and Meppayyur 20. The active caseload in the district dropped to 6,148. Three deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Wednesday.

In Malappuram

Malappuram district saw 714 fresh COVID-19 cases and 764 recoveries on Thursday.

While 690 persons contracted the disease through local contacts, there were eight cases without an identifiable source of infection. Among the new cases are six health workers and 10 persons who came from outside the State. As many as 7,536 people are currently under treatment in Malappuram.

In Wayanad

A total of 238 people, including a health worker, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,570.

All the patients were infected through local contacts and the source of infection in 15 cases could not be traced, said District Medical Officer R. Renuka. As many as 98 people recovered on the day. The district had so far reported 11,408 COVID-19 cases, while 9,763 people recovered, said Dr. Renuka. There are 9,145 people under observation.

