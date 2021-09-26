Kozhikode

53 wards in Kozhikode declared containment zones

As many as 53 three wards in various local bodies have been declared COVID-19 containment zones in Kozhikode district, as the weekly infection population ratio is above 10.

According to a release by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, strict restrictions on public life will be enforced in these areas. None of the wards in Kozhikode Corporation are included in it.

Koyilandy Municipality (5, 8, 22, 44) and Kakkodi grama panchayat (7, 10, 17, 20) have the highest number of such wards. Three wards each in Maniyur grama panchayat (4, 12, 14), Moodadi grama panchayat (2, 14, 16), and Ulliyeri grama panchayat (2, 8, 17) have been included in the list.


