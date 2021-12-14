529 inducted into largest IIM-K batch

Women constitute 20% of students; over 200 of new batch from IT sector

The record-breaking induction ceremony of 14th batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K), was organised online here on Monday.

For a second consecutive time, the IIM-K enrolled 500-plus candidates (529 students in total) after registering an impressive count of 501 students last year.

A press release said that the students were from diverse backgrounds in IT, banking, consulting, telecommunications, e-commerce, biotechnology, public sector units and healthcare. More than 200 candidates were from the Information Technology related sector with women candidates accounting for 20% of the total incoming EPGP cohort.

Sreedevi Raghaven, founder and CEO of Tattvamassi Coaching and Consultancy (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. and member of the IIMK Board of Governors, in her inaugural address to the vastly experienced batch, recounted her journey at the IIMK and guided the latest group to overcome conditioned beliefs and to prioritise tasks to achieve their personal as well professional objectives.

Ms. Raghavanm, herself an alumna of the third batch of this programme, also motivated the candidates to discover the golden opportunities that change brought in, in their pursuit of learning at an institution which was now known globally for the richness of its values and thought leadership.

In his address, Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, said that the largest ever incoming batch of the programme, emphasised the culture of values and also the conscious responsibility of the learners to contribute to society once they acquired knowledge from the institute.

He also credited the IIMK’s exceptional and exponential ability to create value for the rapid rise to the institute’s international acclaim. Dean (Executive Education), G. Sridhar, and Prof. G. Thangamani, Chairperson, EPGP Programme, spoke.