522 cases in Kozhikode; active caseload 6,315

513 test positive in Malappuram

Amidst growing concerns over the new strain of the pandemic, the Health Department on Saturday confirmed COVID-19 in 522 more persons in Kozhikode district. With this, the latest figure of patients undergoing treatment for the viral infection has reached 6,315.

Of the newly reported cases, 488 persons contracted the infection through local transmission. The source was found unknown in 23 of the remaining cases. In Kozhikode district, the highest number of cases through local transmission was reported as usual from Kozhikode Corporation limits.

Among the newly confirmed cases, there were four Gulf returnees and seven others who came to the district from other States. There were also some health workers and medical staff who tested positive for the viral infection on Saturday.

Health Department officials said that 356 persons, who were undergoing treatment in various hospitals, were discharged on Saturday. At the same time, 4,229 persons were screened to detect the viral infection. Over 1,000 persons were added to the updated list of people now under observation.

According to the latest figures, there were 192 COVID-19 patients from other districts as well who got admitted to various hospitals in Kozhikode district for treatment. The number of Kozhikode natives undergoing treatment in other districts stood at 62.

On Friday, the total number of confirmed cases was 588.

In Wayanad

As many as 68 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 67 patients, including a health worker, were infected through local contact and a person had returned from Tamil Nadu.

The district has so far reported 15,892 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 13,445 have recovered from the disease, including 109 persons on the day.

In Malappuram

As many as 513 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Malappuram district on Saturday. While 493 of them had contracted the virus through direct contact with infected persons, there were 15 cases whose source of infection could not be traced.

Four persons came from across the borders. There was a health worker among the new cases.

As many as 5,313 active cases are under treatment across Malappuram.