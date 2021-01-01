520 fresh COVID-19 cases reported

The Health Department on Thursday confirmed COVID-19 in 520 more persons in Kozhikode district. With this, the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the viral infection touched 6,028.
Of the newly reported cases, 477 persons contracted the infection through local transmission. The source was unknown in 25 cases. Three health workers were among the infected. On Thursday too, the highest number of local transmission cases was reported from Kozhikode Corporation.
714 recoveries
A total of 714 persons who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at hospitals were discharged on Thursday. Over 1,000 persons were added to the list of people under observation.
As many as 5,401 fresh samples were collected and sent for lab tests.
There are 186 COVID-19 patients from other districts who are being treated at hospitals in Kozhikode district. The number of Kozhikode natives undergoing treatment in other districts is around 59.
Tight regulations
Health Department officials said there would be stringent regulations on hosting public and private events as part of the continuing vigil against the pandemic. Entry time to all major tourism destinations had already been rescheduled in such a way to avoid overcrowding, they said.
