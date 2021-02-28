519 fresh cases in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

28 February 2021 00:32 IST

District records 501 local transmission cases

As many as 519 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Saturday. According to the District Medical Officer, 501 of them were locally acquired infections while the source of 14 others was not known.

Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 99 cases of local transmission of the infection, while Chakkittapara reported 16 cases, and Unnikulam 14.

TPR at 6.65%

A total of 7,800 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 6.65%.

As many as 326 people recovered from the infection and the active case load is 5,210.