Kozhikode

519 fresh cases in Kozhikode

As many as 519 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Saturday. According to the District Medical Officer, 501 of them were locally acquired infections while the source of 14 others was not known.

Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 99 cases of local transmission of the infection, while Chakkittapara reported 16 cases, and Unnikulam 14.

TPR at 6.65%

A total of 7,800 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 6.65%.

As many as 326 people recovered from the infection and the active case load is 5,210.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2021 12:32:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/519-fresh-cases-in-kozhikode/article33951989.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY