518 fresh cases reported in Kozhikode

599 recoveries in district; local transmission cases stand at 109

As many as 518 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode district on Thursday and there were 599 recoveries.

According to the District Medical Officer, 490 were locally acquired infections and the source of 12 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 109 cases of local transmission, Thamarassery had 26, Koduvally 22, and Vadakara 22. As many as 6,063 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate is 8.54%.

The active caseload from the district stands at 6,051.

In Wayanad

A total of 165 people, including two health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,327.

Of the new cases, 162 patients, including three health workers, were infected through local contact and three persons had returned from other States.

As many as 179 people recovered on the day.

The district has so far reported 15,565 COVID-19 cases, while 13,140 people recovered.

As many as 9,688 persons are under observation.

Awareness rally

The Health Department, in association with Arogya Keralam, Wayanad, launched a vehicle rally on Thursday to sensitise the public to the pandemic situation. The 10-day programme envisages sensitising the public on various steps to be adopted to contain the spread of the pandemic in the wake of the escalating COVID-19 cases in the district.

Two vehicles have been customised for the purpose with video walls.

District Police Chief G. Poonguzhali flagged off the rally. District Medical Officer R. Renuka presided over the function.