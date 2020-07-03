51 flights for Calicut in Phase-4 of Vande Bharat

KOZHIKODE

Flights from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to arrive today

The Calicut International Airport will receive 51 flights under the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat mission. The initial flights—both Air India flights from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia—will touch down at 10 p.m. and 10.50 p.m. on Friday.

According to the latest list released by the Ministry of External Affairs, around 35 flights will be operated by Indigo from Oman till August 15. This apart, eight will be from the United Arab Emirates and four from Bahrain. As in the previous three phases of the mission, all flights will be operated from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.

Calicut Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao said Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express and other private airlines had operated 252 flights carrying 44,298 passengers from various countries to Kozhikode from March 25 to June 29. A total of 19 out-bound flights flew out with 619 passengers during the period, he added.

Private and chartered flights were also operated as part of the mission. The airline companies that conducted operations were Etihad, flydubia, Air Arabia, Gulf Air, Jazeera Airways, Kuwait Airways, Salam Air, Saudia Airlines, Oman Air, and Flynas, Mr. Rao said.