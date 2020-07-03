51 flights for Calicut in Phase-4 of Vande Bharat

The Calicut International Airport will receive 51 flights under the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat mission. The initial flights—both Air India flights from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia—will touch down at 10 p.m. and 10.50 p.m. on Friday.
According to the latest list released by the Ministry of External Affairs, around 35 flights will be operated by Indigo from Oman till August 15. This apart, eight will be from the United Arab Emirates and four from Bahrain. As in the previous three phases of the mission, all flights will be operated from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.
Calicut Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao said Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express and other private airlines had operated 252 flights carrying 44,298 passengers from various countries to Kozhikode from March 25 to June 29. A total of 19 out-bound flights flew out with 619 passengers during the period, he added.
Private and chartered flights were also operated as part of the mission. The airline companies that conducted operations were Etihad, flydubia, Air Arabia, Gulf Air, Jazeera Airways, Kuwait Airways, Salam Air, Saudia Airlines, Oman Air, and Flynas, Mr. Rao said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath