509 new cases reported in Kozhikode

The district recorded 509 new SARS-CoV2 cases on Friday. The patients include one who came from abroad, and three who came from other States. The source is unknown in 18 cases while 487 got infected through local transmission. On the other hand, 590 who were under treatment at various centres in the district, have been discharged.

Meanwhile, COVID vaccine was administered to 1,505 people at 28 centres in the district. Of them, 741 had the second dose of vaccine, a press release said.

