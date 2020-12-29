507 fresh cases, 645 recoveries in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

29 December 2020 22:28 IST

As many as 507 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday and there were 645 recoveries.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 475 locally acquired infections and the source was unknown in 22 cases. Kozhikode Corporation had the highest number of local transmission cases at 111. Payyoli had 22 and Thikkodi and Omassery 18 each. A total of 5,786 samples were tested. The active case load from Kozhikode district stands at 6,280. Two deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Tuesday and five others on Monday.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to only those health workers who have registered themselves with the National Health Mission, District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has said. In a release, he said that though the district administration had issued a notice to private healthcare institutions to register details of their employees, some had not done it yet. Visit nhmkkd.blogspot.com for registration. An Excel sheet would have to be downloaded, details added, and mailed to covidvaccine@gmail.com. For details, contact 759401442.

In Wayanad

As many as 208 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 206 patients, including four health workers, were infected through local contact. While a person came back from Karnataka another returned from abroad.

The district has so far reported 16,491 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 13,902 have recovered from the disease, including 223 persons on the day.

The total number of active cases as on date was 2,488 in the district. As many as 9,448 persons are under observation and 101 persons have died of the pandemic.