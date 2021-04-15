Kozhikode

₹503-crore budget for MES

The annual budget of the Muslim Educational Society (MES) for the financial year 2021-22 has envisaged an income and expenditure of ₹503 crore.

A press release said here that a general body meeting of MES held in Perinthalmanna last week decided to set aside ₹12 crore for humanitarian activities. MES president P. A. Fazal Ghafoor presented the budget.

The budget has also allocated ₹71 crore and ₹21 crore for the development of aided colleges and schools respectively. This apart, ₹117 crore has been allocated for the development of colleges and schools in the unaided sector.

The meeting also decided to support the State government’s steps to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

