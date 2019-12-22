50,000 more families to get title deeds by March: Minister

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan on Sunday said the pending technical issues related to the distribution of title deeds to eligible families living near the coastal areas, ports and forest could be addressed soon.

Opening a district-level Pattaya Mela organised by the Revenue Department here, the Minister said the grievances related to such applicants had already come to the notice of the Government and all the required follow-up measures were in place to settle them on time along with other similar applications.

“Within March 2020, the Government will be able to give title deeds to 50,000 more families in the State. Through focussed action, we have already covered 1.12 lakh beneficiaries in the State,” said Mr. Chandrasekharan. He pointed out that Kozhikode district alone had 9,356 such beneficiaries.

Referring to the pending cases with the land tribunals in the State, the Minister said the majority of such complaints in the southern region had already been addressed by the Government. “Now, it is time to give more focus on the northern region and the target can be achieved without much delay,” he added.

The Minister also explained the plan of the State Government to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kerala land reforms, which actually helped about 50 lakh landless individuals to emerge as landowners. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the State-level celebrations in Thiruvanathapuram on January 1,” he said.

Delivering the presidential address, Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan said the Bhumitra project initiated by Kozhikode district administration would be implemented as such for addressing the long-pending grievances regarding title deed distribution. “There are issues which the Revenue Department alone cannot address. We have taken note of even such hurdles as well for quick solutions,” he said.

On Sunday, the department distributed title deeds to 1,839 families, including 90 families from Beypore, Chengottkavu, Thikkodi, Azhiyoor and Chemancheri who were given land as part of the State Government’s tsunami rehabilitation schemes.

Revenue officials said the Bhumitra project initiated by District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao would be able to address all the issues related to the title deed distribution by holding special adalats every week. A Deputy Collector had already been entrusted with the task of coordinating such weekly adalats in taluks, they said.