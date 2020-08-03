50 new cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

03 August 2020 00:00 IST

Fifty new COVID-19 cases and two suspected deaths were reported from Kozhikode district on Sunday. Meanwhile, total lockdown was observed here for the third consecutive Sunday.

According to sources at the Government Medical College Hospital, a 66-year-old man from Eramala and a 73-year-old man from Feroke died on the day. Both of them had been tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during the TrueNat test conducted here. But their body fluid samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology unit for confirmation, the sources said.

Thirty-five of the new cases in the district on Sunday are due to local transmission of the infection.

