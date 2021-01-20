481 new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 481 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday, 461 of whom acquired it through local transmission. The daily test positivity rate slumped to 7.82% when 6,149 samples were tested on the day. Kozhikode Corporation reported 137 locally acquired infections. There were 460 recoveries. The active caseload from the district is 6,768.

Meanwhile, 571 people were vaccinated on the third day of the drive.

245 cases in Wayanad

As many as 245 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Tuesday.

All the patients, including two health workers, were infected through local contact.