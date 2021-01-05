481 fresh COVID cases reported

Kozhikode district reported the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the State on Monday when 481 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here.
According to the District Medical Officer, there were 459 locally acquired infections and the source of 15 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation had 87 cases of local transmission, Peruvayal 35, Narippatta 30, and Vanimel 19. As many as 4,026 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 11.94%. Active caseload from Kozhikode district is 5,963.
Meanwhile, three deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Sunday and another person died on Monday.
In Wayanad
As many as 79 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Monday.
Of the new cases, 76 patients, including four health workers, were infected through local contact. While a person returned from abroad, two others came back from other States. The district has so far reported 17,528 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 15,069 have recovered from the disease, including 84 persons on the day .
The total number of active cases as on date was 2,354 in the district. As many as 8,533 persons are under observation. A total of 105 persons died of the pandemic.
