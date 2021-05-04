4,788 fresh cases in Kozhikode; TPR 27.74%

3,934 recover, active caseload 49,082

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 cases slumped and the number of recoveries from the infection went up in Kozhikode district on Tuesday when 4,788 people tested positive for the virus.

According to the District Medical Officer, the daily TPR was 27.74%, when 18,100 samples were tested. It is much lower than the 32.9% reported on Monday.

As many as 3,934 people were discharged from various hospitals and other facilities. A total of 3,382 had been discharged on Monday.

The DMO said that there were 4,646 cases of local transmission of the infection, and the source of 123 others was not known. Seventeen persons had returned from other States and two from abroad. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 1,473 locally acquired infections, Vadakara 118, Velam 91 and Thamarassery 81.

The active caseload in the district is 49,082, of whom 41,521 people are under home isolation.