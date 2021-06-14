Kozhikode

473 fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode

Fresh COVID-19 cases declined to 473 in Kozhikode district on Monday and the daily test positivity rate dropped to 7.18% when 6,664 samples were tested.

The District Medical Officer said in a release that 467 people got infected through local transmission while the source of five others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 142 cases, Peruvayal 29, and Olavanna 22. As many as 1,193 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload dropped to 11,777 of whom 9,231 are under home isolation.


