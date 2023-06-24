₹47-lakh project to clear waterlogging at Stadium Junction in Kozhikode

June 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to conduct a comprehensive inspection of culverts in the city to address waterlogging. Officials of the Public Works department, Disaster Management Authority, and the fire force will be part of the inspection.

Meanwhile, a meeting convened by Mayor Beena Philip on Friday decided to come up with a project worth ₹47 lakh to address waterlogging at Stadium Junction. While ₹25 lakh will be utilised to reconstruct the faulty culvert on Puthiyara Road, ₹22 lakh will be used to clear blocks in the culvert from Stadium Junction to Mavoor Road. The project will take off once it is approved by the State government.

The meeting also decided to remove unnecessary cables and pipelines inside the culverts that were preventing free flow of water.