HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹47-lakh project to clear waterlogging at Stadium Junction in Kozhikode

June 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to conduct a comprehensive inspection of culverts in the city to address waterlogging. Officials of the Public Works department, Disaster Management Authority, and the fire force will be part of the inspection.

Meanwhile, a meeting convened by Mayor Beena Philip on Friday decided to come up with a project worth ₹47 lakh to address waterlogging at Stadium Junction. While ₹25 lakh will be utilised to reconstruct the faulty culvert on Puthiyara Road, ₹22 lakh will be used to clear blocks in the culvert from Stadium Junction to Mavoor Road. The project will take off once it is approved by the State government.

The meeting also decided to remove unnecessary cables and pipelines inside the culverts that were preventing free flow of water.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.