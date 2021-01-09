469 more test positive in Kozhikode

The Health Department on Friday recorded 469 cases of COVID-19 in Kozhikode district. With this, the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the infection reached 5,743.

Of the new cases, 441 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. There were five health workers and one Gulf returnee among the infected. Eighteen new patients had arrived from other States.

Based on the updated list of primary and secondary contacts, 1,548 more persons were added to the list of those under observation. With this, the total number of people under observation has reached 21,136. As many as 574 persons who were undergoing treatment in various hospitals were discharged on Friday.

According to Health Department officials, 4,965 samples were sent for lab tests on Friday. The test positivity rate stood at 9.44% as per the latest figures.

On Friday, 118 local transmission cases was reported from within the Kozhikode Corporation limits.