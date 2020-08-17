46 new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode, two deaths at MCH

In a respite from the daily COVID-19 case load hovering around 100 and above, only 46 fresh cases were reported from Kozhikode on Monday. Two persons from the district died at the Government Medical College Hospital.

According to a medical bulletin, the deceased are a 47-year-old man from West Hill, Kozhikode city, and a 49-year-old woman from Mavoor. A release from the Health Department said that 33 of the new cases were through local transmission of the infection. Eight people had returned from other States, two from abroad and the source of infection of others is not known. The number of the infected through local transmission in Thamarassery was 14 and Kozhikode Corporation five. Meanwhile, 76 others recovered from the infection. The number of active cases from the district is 1,366.