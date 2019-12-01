46-day Sabari Mela begins at Mini Pampa (with pic)

The State Department of Industries and Commerce launched a 46-day fair named Sabari Mela at Mini Pampa near Kuttippuram bridge with the objective of reaching out to Sabarimala pilgrims. Mini Pampa on the banks of the Bharatapuzha has become a popular transit destination for the pilgrims.

Inaugurating the fair, Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel urged the people to make use of it. He said the products being sold at the mela would be genuine.

District panchayat president A.P. Unnikrishnan presided over the function. Civic body members P.P. Abdul Nasar and K. Lakshmi, District Industries Centre general manager T. Abdul Wahab, and District Tourism Promotion Council secretary Binosh Kunhappan spoke.

Nine stalls have been set up at the mela. Among them are food items prepared by the Kudumbashree unit of Tenhipalam, bamboo items prepared by the Bamboo Corporation, products of the Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala, products of the Kerala Soaps, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, and Khadi and Village Industries Board.

The mela will be on till January 15. Organisers said the mela was planned considering the pilgrim movement to Sabarimala.