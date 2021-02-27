457 fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

27 February 2021 02:24 IST

The Health Department on Friday confirmed COVID-19 in 457 more persons in Kozhikode district. With this, the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the viral infection reached 5,054.

Of the newly confirmed cases, six persons were those who recently reached the district from abroad. According to official records, 440 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The source remained unknown in the case of other persons. The test positivity rate stood at 6.85%. On Friday, 457 persons undergoing treatment in various hospitals and First Line Treatment Centres were discharged. As part of the continuing vigil, 6,663 more persons were screened in the district.

Health Department officials said the number of sample collections hadbeen increased in the district as part of ensuring timely treatment to the patients. They also said the special squads formed to enforce COVID-19 protocol were continuing their vigil.

