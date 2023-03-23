ADVERTISEMENT

₹454 crore for development of Malaparamba-Puthuppady stretch

March 23, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned ₹454.01 crore for the development of the Malaparamba-Puthuppady stretch of National Highway 766. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas said in a release on Thursday that this followed a proposal submitted by the national highways division of the department. The proposal is to develop a 35-km stretch on the road. The funds could be used for land acquisition to build two-line roads with paved shoulders. A proposal to build bypass roads at Koduvally and Thamarassery too had been considered, the release added.

