HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹454 crore for development of Malaparamba-Puthuppady stretch

March 23, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned ₹454.01 crore for the development of the Malaparamba-Puthuppady stretch of National Highway 766. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas said in a release on Thursday that this followed a proposal submitted by the national highways division of the department. The proposal is to develop a 35-km stretch on the road. The funds could be used for land acquisition to build two-line roads with paved shoulders. A proposal to build bypass roads at Koduvally and Thamarassery too had been considered, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.