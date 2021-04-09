453 fresh cases, daily TPR 9%

KOZHIKODE

09 April 2021 01:32 IST

As many as 453 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Thursday. The daily test positivity rate was 9% when 5,272 samples were tested.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 440 locally acquired infections and the source of infection of 10 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 181 cases of local transmission of the infection, Arikkulam 21 and Eramala 13. A total of 391 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload from the district is 5,111.

