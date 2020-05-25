44,460 students to write SSLC exams in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

25 May 2020 19:41 IST

Thermal scanners installed at centres

As many as 44,460 students are expected to write the SSLC exams at 197 centres in Kozhikode district on Tuesday, which had been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Director of Education V.P. Mini said in a release on Monday that the exams for higher secondary classes would begin on Wednesday. As many as 45,487 Plus One students and 46,545 Plus Two students would appear for the exams at 179 centres. A total of 5,111 students from the vocational higher secondary stream too would write the exam on Tuesday.

Ms. Mini said that precautions had been taken at all exam centres. Face masks and sanitisers would be provided and thermal scanners had been installed. A representative of the Health Department would be present at each school. Teachers too would be given face masks and gloves. Soap and water for hand washing had been installed at the school entrances. Students should not exchange pens, pencils or instrument boxes. Disinfectants would be sprayed at the exam centres after each exam session. SSLC exams would conclude on May 28 and higher secondary exams would conclude on May 30.

