432 test positive in Kozhikode

01 February 2021 22:16 IST

A total of 432 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Monday. The daily test positivity rate was 12% when 3,599 samples were tested.

There were 417 locally acquired infections and the source of infection of 12 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation had 97 cases of local transmission, Olavanna 23, and Omassery 21. As many as 390 people recovered from the infection and the active case load from the district now is 7,922. As many as 3,527 health workers were given the vaccine at 41 centres on Monday. Six deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, between Saturday and Monday.

84 cases in Wayanad

As many as 84 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Monday.

All the patients, including two health workers, infected through local contact.

The district has so far reported 23,299 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 19,781 have recovered from the disease, including 287 persons on the day .

The total number of active cases as on date was 3,378 in the district. As many as 7,108 persons are under observation.