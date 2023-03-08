HamberMenu
43,137 students to appear for SSLC exams in Kozhikode

Highest number of students from Vadakara educational district

March 08, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 43,137 students in Kozhikode district are expected to appear for SSLC exams, which will begin on Thursday. There are 205 exam centres across the district. The highest number of students (15,706) is from Vadakara educational district. Invigilators reported for duty on Wednesday. The Deputy Director of Education has instructed schools to arrange drinking water for all students in view of the rising daytime temperature. Special classes had been held to enhance the confidence level of students, with focus on those who score low marks.

