426 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 426 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Tuesday even as 655 others recovered from the infection in the district.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 405 cases of locally acquired infections and the source of 16 others was not known. A total of 5,592 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate was 7.61%. Kozhikode Corporation had 114 cases of local transmission of the infection, Olavanna 29, and Payyoli 20. The active caseload from the district stands at 5,725. One death was reported on Monday at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

In Wayanad

A total of 175 people, including two health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,356.

Of the new cases, 174 patients were infected through local contact and a person returned from Chennai. As many as 170 people recovered on the day.

As many as 8,613 persons are under observation.