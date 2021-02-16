424 cases in Kozhikode

The active COVID-19 case load from Kozhikode district dropped to 6,394 on Tuesday when 866 people recovered from the infection and 424 new cases were reported.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 413 locally acquired infections. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 155 cases of local transmission, Koodaranhi 27, Eramala 19, and Koyilandy 17. A

s many as 6,307 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate in the district is 6.72%.