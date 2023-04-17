HamberMenu
4,207 complaints registered for ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalats in Kozhikode

April 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 4,207 complaints have been registered for the upcoming ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ grievance redressal adalats to be held in Kozhikode district from May 2 to 8 to mark the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The sessions in taluks will be chaired by Ministers. According to official sources, Kozhikode taluk has the highest number of complaints at 1,451. It is followed by Koyilandy (1,117), Vadakara (1,039), and Thamarassery (600). Most complaints pertained to issues such as arrears for social welfare pension and stray dog menace, to be addressed by the Department of Local-Self Governments.

A meeting was held on Monday to review preparations for the sessions. Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil, Thottathil Radhakrishnan, MLA, and District Collector A. Geetha , among others, were present.

