403 fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode

As many as 403 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode district on Sunday. According to the District Medical Officer, there were 395 locally acquired infections and the source of six others was not known. A total of 299 others recovered from the infection and the active caseload is 4,220. As many as 4,499 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 9.59%.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao has urged the public to maintain vigil against COVID-19 to avoid the district from going into lockdown mode after the Assembly polls. Addressing a meeting of sectoral magistrates here on Sunday, he warned of strict action against those who did not wear masks and follow the COVID-19 protocol in public places. The sectoral magistrates have been asked to visit places where there were chances of crowding to check if people followed norms. They had also been asked to ensure that COVID tests and vaccine distribution were being carried out without problems, said a press release.